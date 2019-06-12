1 dead, another injured in Murray, Ky. mobile home fire

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is dead after an early morning fire in Murray, Kentucky.
Fire Chief Eric Pologruto with the Murray Fire Department said crews were calle dout to the fire at 4:30 a.m.
When crews arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire conditions inside and outside of a mobile home a 149 Riviera Courts.
One person was removed from the mobile home. Pologruto said EMS pronounced them dead at the scene.
Another person inside the mobile home suffered minor burns and injuries in the fire.
Pologruto said the Murray Fire Marshall is investigating.
It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.
