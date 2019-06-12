Cape Girardeau PD: No reports of alleged attempted abduction at Target

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau are responding to a post circulating on social media about an alleged attempted abduction at Target.
They say they’ve had several questions about the post and checked with the communications department and on-duty officers, but said there was no incident reported to them.
According to police, a woman posted on social media that she was almost a possible victim of an alleged attempted abduction at Target in Cape Girardeau at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7.
They say they take these claims very seriously and would warn citizens if they believed the people in the community were in danger.
