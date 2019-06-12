Cape Girardeau Co. democrats raise $10k to attract presidential candidate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Democrats want to bring the race to the White House through Cape Girardeau.
On Tuesday, June 11, the organization announced it raised $10,000 to attract a presidential candidate to Cape Girardeau.
Party leaders say Republican policies at the state level have energized democratic voters in the Show Me State.
They are reaching out to top-tier candidates in hopes of getting them to take note of Cape Girardeau since President Donald Trump made Cape Girardeau his final stop ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
“We feel this is a great for a democrat to open their argument for 2020,” Andy Leighton said, the vice chair for public relations of the Cape Girardeau County Democrats. “... It is a place where we can reach rural voters not just in southeast Missouri and across the river in Illinois but we can touch the hearts of millions rural voters and help them understand our message."
Party leaders say they are confident at least one presidential candidate will stop in Cape Girardeau.
They plan to raise more money during their annual banquet.
The Cape Girardeau County Democrat’s Fall Festival is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at the Osage Centre. Tickets will go on sale in July.
You can get yours at capedems.com.
Organizers say the amount of pre-funding for the event shows a high level interest among the local Democrats.
They plan to use the money to pre-fund facilities, promotions, food, equipment, decorations, security and entertainment to host the presidential candidate.
