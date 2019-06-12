Butterflies to be released as part of Southeast Health’s “Let’s Celebrate Life”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Health will host a butterfly release for “Let Celebrate Life” commemorating the of June as Cancer Survivorship Month.
On Wednesday, June 12 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. there will be an ice cream social along with other activities. Current and former patients will have an opportunity to visit those who cared for them. Between 5:30 p.m. and a little after 6 p.m., there will be a butterfly release ceremony.
The release ceremony is tied to Native American lore that tells the story of a butterfly’s transformation from despair to joy.
About 250 Painted Lady butterflies will be released. The Painted Lady is the most widely distributed butterfly in the world, inhabiting every continent except Australia and Antarctica.
