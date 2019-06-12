Bollinger County museum asks public to help finish bicentennial mural

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is asking the public to help be part of their bicentennial mural.
They have invited the public to add their brush strokes to the mural created by Missouri Bicentennial Paint For A Cause. This will be from noon until 4:30 p.m. on June 21. Commemorative buttons featuring Missouri’s symbols will be available for a small donation.
The State of Missouri will turn 200 years old on August 10, 2021. The mural will travel throughout Missouri allowing people from all over the state to put their mark on a piece of Missouri history. The mural will end in Jefferson City and the aim is for it to be on display in the Truman Building.
This two-year project needs financial support to be completed.
Anyone wishing to be a sponsor, you call, email, or stop by Painted Wren Art Gallery at 620 Whitelaw Avenue in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Aaron Horrell, 573-579-1000, barbaraon.minis@gmail.com
Barb Bailey, 573-837-9514
There is a small admission fee to visit the museum. Some exhibits are still under construction and the museum features rotating historical and natural history exhibits.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.