Board of Regents to set budget for Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents are set to consider the budget for fiscal year 2020.
According to school officials the budget will be under consideration during meeting on June 13 and 14 in the Dogwood Room at Drury Inn and Suites in Brentwood, Missouri.
During an open session the Regents will announce actions taken during the closed session before considering the University’s FY20 general operating and auxiliary budgets.
University officials said Regents will also consider the following:
- A bond resolution authorizing the issuance of Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority Bond Series 2019 with the proceeds to be used for advance refunding of Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority Bonds Series 2010B.
- A new minor in business analytics in the Department of Marketing in the Harrison College of Business and Computing
- A Faculty Senate bill that would revise a section of the Faculty Handbook on guidelines concerning ownership of online courses and online content.
The Board agenda for the Thursday meeting can be reviewed in its entirety at http://www.semo.edu/board/meeting_info.htm.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.