Watch party held at Busch Stadium for St. Louis Blues Game 7

ST LOUIS. Mo. (KFVS) - In just minutes, the Enterprise Center sold out of tickets for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
But fans can still be part of the party! The watch party that is.
Spokespeople for the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals announced on June 10 that Busch Stadium will host the One Nation Watch Party for Game 7 between the Blues and Boston Bruins.
The puck will drop at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.
Here is how you can be part of the action.
On Tuesday, June 11 at 2 p.m. a limited amount of $20 watch party tickets will go on sale. Get them here.
Blues officials said fans will be assigned the best available seats when they place their order.
Tickets will be limited to four per transaction.
You will receive tickets through the MLB Ballpark mobile app.
Team officials said the video you watch will be shown on the Busch Stadium main scoreboard. This is the same feed used at the Enterprise Center watch party.
The Cardinals-Marlins game scheduled for 6:10 p.m. will be shown on the out-of-town scoreboard as well.
Proceeds from the watch party will benefit Cardinals Care and Blues for Kids charities.
Food and drink will be available for purchase on a limited menu.
Team officials said Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open at 5:30 p.m. and all regular Cardinals security procedures including screenings and inspections will be in place.
You may not exit and reenter the event, officials said.
A smoking gate will be located at Gate 1 according to officials.
The One Nation Watch Party will take place rain or shine.
