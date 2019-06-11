School honors Special Olympics athlete with new signs

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - School officials in Hamilton County, Illinois are honoring an athlete.
Dahlgren Grade School officials say they are proud of new signs posted along the highway entering Dahlgren.
The sighs read, “Clayton Henderson, Special Olympic, Basketball Skills, 2019 State Champion.”
Officials said State Representative Dave Severin donated one of the signs and workers with the Illinois Department of Transportation made sure the signs were placed properly.
