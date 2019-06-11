Red Cross shelter opens in McClure, Ill. for flood victims

MCCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new shelter opened in McClure, near East Cape Girardeau, to assist flood victims.
According to the Red Cross, the shelter opened on Tuesday, June 11 at Spark Ministries Church, 40842 Illinois Route 3 in response to flooding in East Cape Girardeau.
Residents planning to come to the shelter are asked to bring the following items:
- Clothing for a few days
- Bedding, including favorite blankets/pillows
- Toiletries and essential medication
- Items for your children
You can click here to check flooded road and bridge information.
During and after disasters, financial donations enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or donate online at www.redcross.org.
Those wishing to volunteer to help in this disaster or future disasters, may sign up at www.redcross.org.
Red Cross teams will be travelling throughout the flood-damaged areas in Missouri and Illinois as soon as water recedes, and the areas become accessible. Teams look at the exterior of residential structures, so access to the interior of homes is not needed.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.