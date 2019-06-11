Rain chances will increase tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. We are beginning to see high clouds stream across the area ahead of our next front. Temperatures are pleasant this afternoon, mainly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. We will see a few high clouds from time to time this evening as temperatures slowly fall after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. The greatest chance of seeing rain will be across our northern and western counties. There could be a strong storm or two across our western counties tomorrow with the greatest threats being small hail and gusty winds. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.