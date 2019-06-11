Perryville Police looking to identify 7 individuals

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the Perryville Police Department have asked for the public’s assistance in identifying several people.
Police began posting about the individuals on social media around midnight on June 10.
They said two of seven people have been identified.
Police said they are hoping to identify the subjects in regards to an ongoing case.
The details of that case are not clear at this time.
They are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Joey Goldsmith at 1-573-547-4546.
