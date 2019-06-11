3 Missouri schools to receive state-of-the-art fitness centers

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Three schools in Missouri have been selected to receive state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! fitness centers.
This announcement was made along with the National Foundations of Governors’ Fitness Council (NFDFC) and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. These fitness centers, valued at $100,000.
The three schools are:
· Neosho Middle School (Neosho School District)
· West County Middle School (West St. Francois Co. R-IV)
· Premier Charter School (St. Louis)
“Being physically, mentally, and emotionally fit enhances the overall education of our students,” Parson said. “It’s exciting that three Missouri schools won state-of-the-art fitness centers. This is just another example that helps our young people become successful.”
All School districts were invited to apply earlier this year, and Missouri communities submitted many entries for the NFGFC to evaluate.
“I am thrilled for the students of these three schools and for the opportunities that are ahead,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “Improving not just the physical fitness, but also the mental and emotional health of a child provides benefits that extend beyond the classroom. Projects such as these help Missouri take another big step towards its goal that all students graduate ready for success.”
The program has awarded fitness centers in 32 states and will make its way to all 50 in the coming years. Each center will be financed through public and private partnerships and not reliant on taxpayer dollars. In addition, all fitness equipment is manufactured in the United States.
