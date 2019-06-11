Jacob, Ill. man sentence to 3 years on drug and burglary charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr has announced the sentencing of a man convicted on burglary and drug charges.
According to Carr, Brad Gale, 38, of Jacob, Ill. was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after entering guilty pleas for burglary, a Class 2 felony, and methamphetamine possession, a Class 3 felony. This term will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.
The methamphetamine charge stems from an incident on Oct. 7, 2018, in which five grams of the substance was found on his person. The burglary charge stems from a Jan. 4, 2019 incident in which Gale broke into a motor vehicle on Edith Street in Murphysboro, Ill. and was later found in possession of property stolen from the vehicle.
Gale was placed on probation for these offenses, but that was revoked and Gale was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for not complying with several conditions of his probation.
The investigations were conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department.
