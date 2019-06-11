Ill. Dept. of Ag. to announce improvements to Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) and the Du Quoin State Fair are scheduled to announce improvement projects being made to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
IDOA Director John Sullivan as well as Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross will make the announcement Wednesday afternoon, June 12.
The announcement comes on the heals of Gross being recently hired to be the Manager of the Du Quoin State Fair.
The 2019 Du Quoin State Fair is Aug. 23 through Sept. 2. The Twilight Parade will kick-off the annual fair Friday, Aug. 23.
