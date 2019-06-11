First Alert: Pleasant, warm temps will drop slowly after sunset

(KFVS) - Temperatures are pleasant this afternoon, but will fall slowly after sunset.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said high clouds are streaming across the area ahead of our next front. We will see a few high clouds from time-to-time this evening.
Temperatures were mainly in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening.
Grant said the greatest chance of seeing rain will be across our northern and western counties. There could be a strong storm or two across our western counties tomorrow with the greatest threat being small hail and gusty winds.
Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to upper 70s.
We will see another cool down for the end of the work week.
