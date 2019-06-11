Residents evacuated from flooded mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A mobile home park in East Cape Girardeau is under an evacuation order.
According to Lt. Justin Long with the U.S. Coast Guard, 17 people and three dogs were rescued on Tuesday afternoon, June 11. They assisted seven other people who had already evacuated with retrieving items from their homes.
Lt. Long said they checked on all 14 homes and they were clear when they left around 3:30 p.m.
According to the East Cape village clerk, the evacuation is due to an electrical issue caused by flooding. High waters was reaching beneath mobile homes and made it unsafe for people living there.
You can click here to check flooded road and bridge information.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency acting director said there needs to be discussions about saving the levees and Route 3 at the same time.
The U.S. Coast Guard helped with the evacuations.
According to Lt. Justin Long with the Coast Guard, crews of eight used three 16-foot-long Jon boats to transport the flood victims from their homes to safety.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter for flood victims in McClure on Route 3.
Electricity to the mobile home park will be cut off on Tuesday, June 11 during the evening hours.
As flood victims were rescued from their homes, Illinois National Guard members reinforced sandbags around the East Cape Girardeau Community Center.
Lt. Jamie Guning with the Illinois National Guard said guard members and crews with Illinois Department of Transportation placed 70 tons of sandbags around the center Monday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.