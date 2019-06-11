Deputy involved in crash while escorting first responder to hospital after collapsing on the scene of a crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy was involved in a crash on Lone Oak Road while escorting a first responder to the hospital who collapsed while responding to another accident.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, one of the first responders collapsed without a pulse and wasn’t breathing. Crews attempted to resuscitate the first responder.
Deputy Jim Wilson, 63, told officers he was escorting the ambulance on Lone Oak Road, approaching Highland Boulevard, in the inside lane when he noticed traffic stopped in front of him. He said he tried to change lanes and his cruiser clipped the rear passenger side of a 2004 Buick Ranier, driven by Steven Obermark, 56, of Paducah.
According to Deputy Wilson, his cruiser spun around, hit the curb and ran off the road. He said he tried to correct the cruiser, but it collided with the side of a 2000 Dodge Ram driven by Tyler Edwards, 25, of Johnston City, Tenn.
Wilson and Obermark were reportedly not injured. Deputies say Edwards was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
The first responder that Deputy Wilson was escorting did arrive at the hospital safely, but there is no word on their condition at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.