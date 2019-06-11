Deputies say shots and explosions are just SWAT Team training

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents of Livingston County, Kentucky might hear a few loud noises in the area.
Deputeis with the Livingston County Sheriffs Office SWAT Team said not to worry. They’re just conducting training today on June 11 in the Village of Geneseo.
This will be going on from 6 a.m. until noon in the area of 14 Wadsworth St. officials said.
Residents may see armed deputies in tactical gear and may hear shots and explosions.
Officials said they will only be using practice ammunition.
There is no cause for alarm.
