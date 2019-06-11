Cooler and Drier Morning

This morning will be a lot drier and cooler than we have seen in a long time with temperatures in the 50s. Winds have subsided from yesterday. Today will be mostly sunny with some upper level clouds increasing by the afternoon. High temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s.
Clouds will increase by Wednesday morning ahead of our next system which will fire up scattered rain and storms into the afternoon and early evening hours. It is possible to have a stronger storm with hail and gusty winds, but the severe threat is looking low across most of the Heartland.
Sun, clouds, and cooler than average temperatures will end off the week. However, more rain and storm will occur this weekend into next week.
-Lisa
