Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri receives $40,000 donate for healthcare efforts

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri received a hefty donation from 180 Health Care.
On Tuesday, June 11, the organization received a check for $40,000 to go towards its goal of spreading health and wellness efforts in the area and helping people who can’t afford healthcare.
J.D. Webster, Executive Vice President of 180 Health Care said it is important to bring new healthcare options and education to those who might be stuck without it.
“The $40,000 is going to go into bringing on new employees, to help fund more grants, help push more education, help push healthcare to the people so they can know and understand what their health care really means so they’re not stuck going to the emergency room at the last minute so their not paying these ridiculous bills to keep them healthy before they get sick,” said Webster.
180 Health Care planes to make this donation every year, over the next 15 years.
