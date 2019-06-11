Cape Girardeau city workers have all hands on deck monitoring pumping station during flood fight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City workers in Cape Girardeau are monitoring the pumping stations, and for some, it has become their full-time job.
One worker said they’ve been working 12-hour shifts since April because of the rising river.
In fact, Marvin Scott said instead of doing sewer maintenance, all he’s doing right now is watching the pumps. Scott said they have to check them every three to four hours to make sure they’re working properly. That’s taking a toll on the work he would normally do.
“It pretty much this takes up a larger part of our time because obviously, the pump stations have to stay open 24 hours a day. Which makes us a little thinner with our crew because covering our shifts at shops and still trying to cover our shifts,” Scott said.
Scott said he is going back to his regular eight-hour shift and will be doing both sewer work and helping keep an eye on the pumps.
