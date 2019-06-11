Application deadline for dicamba use extended in Ill.

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Anyone wanting to use the herbicide dicamba on crops have a little more time to apply for use.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, June 11 that the application deadline to use dicamba for the 2019 growing season will be extended until July 15.
The herbicide can be applied on soybeans in Illinois.
“Due to the extraordinary wet weather seen in this state during the spring planting season and with still over 50% of the soybean crop to be planted, the IDOA will extend the application date to apply dicamba until July 15th,” said John Sullivan, Director, IDOA. “This decision was not taken lightly, however, farmers have been under intense pressure related to the extreme wet weather conditions and hopefully this decision will provide some relief.”
Department officials said they must first review and approve the registrants’ Special Local Needs product registration requests before the extension becomes official.
Restrictions on dicamba set in February will remain in effect:
- Prohibiting application when the wind is blowing toward adjacent residential areas.
- Required consultation of the FieldWatch sensitive crop registry before application, as well as compliance with all associated record keeping label requirements.
- Maintaining the label-specified downwind buffer between the last treated row and the nearest downfield edge of any Illinois Nature Preserves Commission site.
- Recommendation to apply product when the wind is blowing away from sensitive areas, which include but are not limited to bodies of water and non-residential, uncultivated areas that may harbor sensitive plant species.
Anyone who planted before June 1 will remain subject to the original planting date plus 45 days after dicamba application, according to officials.
Anyone who planted after the June 1 deadline will be required to adhere to the extended July 15 cutoff date.
