Acting IEMA director concerned about levees, Route 3

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Flooding in Illinois reached a mark which has emergency agencies concerned.
Tuesday, June 11 marks the 93rd day of flooding in Illinois.
You can click here to check flooded road and bridge information.
At a news conference in East Cape Girardeau Tuesday morning, Illinois Emergency Management Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said the 2019 flooding is the longest the state has seen since 1927.
“Yes the waters were higher in ’93, but we have never seen this much pressure on the levees for such an extended amount of time,” said Tate-Nadeau.
She said the pumps in can not keep up with the amount of water coming from the Mississippi river and seeping into the communities it borders.
The IEMA acting director also said there needs to be discussions about saving the levees and Route 3 at the same time.
As the flood fight continues, Tate-Nadeau is urging community leaders, first responders and flood victims to keep documentation on spending, hours, damage and anything flood-related.
Tate-Nadeau said she is stopping in southern Illinois to learn what resources are needed to battle the floodwaters and to expedite requests. She is taking these requests from local and state leaders and from community members.
The IEMA acting director said everyone involved in battling the floodwaters need to work together and be proactive with as much communication as possible.
