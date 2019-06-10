What you need to know June 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Monday, June 10.
We’ll have a breezy start with strong northerly surface winds and gusts that may reach 30mph.
Lisa Michaels says we will continue to move the clouds out during the morning as a cold front will move out of the Heartland.
That will leave us with sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
This evening, temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s and that will last through most of this week. We will have another sunny and comfortable day Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday afternoon, but we look to stay dry heading into the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend, we will be watching a system that could bring storms and humid conditions back into the Heartland.
- Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop in western Kentucky.
- Many parts of the Heartland are experiencing flooding. Check road conditions here.
- A motorcycle and car collided sending one person to the hospital in Cape Girardeau.
- Deputies are investigating after three puppies were found at Metropolis Ferry Landing.
A 9-year-old boy in California used his allowance money to pay off the lunch debt for his grade.
A Canadian teen driving 105 mph blamed a recent meal of hot wings and his need for a restroom.
