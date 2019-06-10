Water tank to get a fresh coat of pain in Sikeston, Mo.

Sikeston water tower to be repainted
By Jasmine Adams | June 10, 2019 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 4:17 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The water tank on Center Street in Sikeston, Missouri is undergoing few changes.

The city’s Board of Municipal Utilities announced that painting began on Tuesday, June 4.

Officials with Sikeston R-6 Schools said the city will also add the words “We Are” above the town’s name on the tower.

City officials said crews will try and minimize the impact on the surrounding neighborhood

They will install a containment system to contain the mess.

Officials said to call 1-573-471-3328 with any questions.

