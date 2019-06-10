Tickets on StubHub available for thousands of dollars each for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

BOSTON, Mass. (KFVS) - Ticket prices are soaring for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston.
If you thought the ticket prices were high for Game 6, look at this on StubHub.com.
Someone was trying to sell seats to Game 7 on Wednesday, June 12 at TD Garden for nearly $40,000 a piece on Monday morning, June 10.
They had two tickets available, and with taxes and fees, you would have been looking at well over $80,000 for the pair.
By late Monday afternoon, the price had dropped to $17,990 per ticket.
The seller said you’ll get your tickets by phone, and they’ll be ready by Tuesday.
Other tickets for two seats in row 1, section Loge Glass 9 are available for $20,000 each.
If you couldn’t make it to Boston, but wanted as close to an authentic experience as possible, the Enterprise Center was selling tickets to a Game 7 watch party. That was until the tickets sold out within about 30 minutes.
It’s a big game, the last one of the series, and if the Blues win they get their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, but for that kinda money, you could put a down payment on a nice house and enjoy the game there, without the crowds and expensive beverages.
