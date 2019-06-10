Southeast Missouri State University and Three Rivers College receive portion of Mo. $30 billion budget

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a $30 billion budget outlining spending for the next fiscal year.
Another $61 million will be used in core K-12 public school funding over the current year.
Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.
Southeast Missouri State University will receive $46 million in operating support for school, including $1 million in new money directed towards the core budget.
Other investments include a $243,166 one-time funding under the Department of Higher Education’s new MoExcel’s program, design to expand employer-driven education and $500,000 in a new capital improvement money to address critical repairs and replacement of Southeast’s utility and tunnel infrastructure.
SEMO President Carlos Vargas thanked Gov. Parson and local legislators in their “commitment to higher education by making workforce development a priority of his administration from day one.”
He went on to say:
“...in the weeks ahead, we will begin to discuss how we will leverage the additional support for the betterment of Southeast Missouri State University. Southeast plays an important role in local and regional educational attainment and workforce development, and we remain committed to helping all who want to pursue a degree in higher education do so. The Governor’s action today will help us in this pursuit, and we are grateful for his leadership and support.”
Three Rivers College also received budgeted money in assist and President Dr. Wesley Payne, Ph. D. released a statement.
“Three Rivers College, along with all of Missouri’s community colleges, are thankful for the support from Gov. Parson and the Missouri legislature," said Dr. Payne. "The state funding assists Three Rivers in our work to make better futures for the citizens of southeast Missouri.”
The spending plan also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.
