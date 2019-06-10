Scam claims a car was rented in your name, found with drugs in Portageville, Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | June 10, 2019 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:20 AM

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Portageville, Missouri said they have received reports of a phone scam in town.

Police said a 1-800 number has called several residents.

The caller states a vehicle has been rented in your name and it was found abandoned in a different state with drugs and various items according to police.

Police said this is a scam call and they urge anyone who receives a call from this number not to give out any personal information.

Police said to hang up and immediately report it to their department.

