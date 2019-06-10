Perry County District 32 Central offices moved to old high school, old building demolished

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The two-story brick building that served as home for Perry County School District 32 is being demolished.
As of Monday, June 10, the offices of the Board of Education, the superintendent, assistant superintendent, board secretary and board treasurer have been moved across the street in the Old Senior High School.
The Central Office of Perry County School District 32 is open from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
The old Board Office building was constructed in 1923 as a family home and was purchased by the district in 1980. It was renovated by the building trade class and the home economics students were in charge of the interior design.
“The building has structural issues that have become more concerning in the last couple of years, which isn’t surprising for a 96-year-old home,” said Superintendent Andy Comstock. “It hasn’t fared as well as our beautiful Old Senior High School, which is 80 years old but is both very sound and beautiful. We feel fortunate that we’re going to be working in such a historic building with so many fond memories for our community.”
The building site will be turned into much-needed parking for students and after-school events at the high school.
“One of the priorities identified by our Long Range Facilities Committee was the need for additional parking on campus,” Mr. Comstock said. “This will give us about 40 more parking spots on the north side of campus, where it is desperately needed. We’ve also addressed that problem at the elementary and middle schools with additional parking areas, and the new primary center will have dedicated parking spaces for visitors and staff.”
