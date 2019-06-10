Murphysboro inmates fill nearly 30,000 sandbags

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (KFVS) - IDOT trucks have been coming and going from the Murphysboro Life Skills Re-Entry Center for the past week. Every one of them is arriving with sand, and leaving with sandbags.
Inmates there have been volunteering to fill sandbags to aid in flooding situations since last Monday. According to the warden, in that amount of time they’ve filled around 30,000 sandbags.
For Scott Stodola, being inside the walls of the prison doesn’t mean flooding doesn’t hit close to home.
“A lot of these guys have taken from the community, this is just a way for us to give back,” he said, “my aunt’s just outside of Joliet. They had some flooding and it was getting closer to her house.”
Jamie Cambell sees this kind of work as a good opportunity to think about his time inside and what’s going on outside.
“It gives you another way out and it gives you a lot of time to think that you can do other things," he said, “Positive things. instead of negative things in life.”
Nicholas Vincent has lost track of how many bags he’s helped fill.
“20,000 maybe? It’s a lot,” he said, "but I just put those headphones in, know that I’m doing a good thing, and that just keeps me going you know?"
These inmates know that the world outside has their predispositions about them as inmates, but Cavarik Blake looks back in an unexpected way.
“Sometimes, us being incarcerated, we feel cut off from society,” he said, “I don’t know who these bags are going to. But whoever the bags are going to, I just want to let that person know I care about them, and even though I don’t know them, I love them.”
The Murphysboro Life Skills Re-entry Center is a minimum security prison where inmates who qualify learn skills to get back out in society on the right foot.
While doing this work, they hope people can know just because they’ve done bad deeds, it doesn’t make them incapable of good. Like Joshua Hopson points out.
“That’s basically the whole attitude around here, to help other people. I had a point where I tried to help myself, you see how that ended up," he said, “In the words of one of my friends, Mr. Map, 'don’t see us as inmates, just see us as men.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.