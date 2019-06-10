Mowing crew finds firearm near roadway, firearm seized by sheriff’s office

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A firearm without an owner is sitting in Graves County, Kentucky.
Officials with the sheriff’s office said on Friday, June 7 the firearm was found by a mowing crew while working on a county road between Sedalia and Wingo.
A worker immediately contacted officials about the firearm.
It has been seized by officials who said the firearm has not been reported stolen.
Officials said anyone that believed the firearm may belong to them is asked to contact Captain Jeremy prince at the Graves County Sheriff’s Office by calling 1-270-247-4501.
Anyone calling to claim ownership of the firearm will need to describe it along with what type of case it was in.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.