Motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A motorcycle and vehicle collided sending one person to the hospital in Cape Girardeau on Sunday evening, June 9.
It happened around 6:15 p.m on Independence near the old K-Mart building according to Sgt. Joey Hann with Cape Girardeau police.
The motorcyclist was reportedly struck by the passenger car headed westbound.
The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with a broken leg.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
