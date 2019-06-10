MDC offers online “auto-renewal” for hunting, fishing and trapping permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Renewing Missouri hunting, fishing and trapping permits is now easier through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) new online permit auto-renewal service.
The service will allow buyers to automatically renew their permits prior to the start of the next season or permit year so they will never have an expired permit.
Participation is voluntary and the service and only be activated by the permit buyer.
Enrollment in auto-renewal can be done during an online permit purchase or by using the “Manage your Account” feature. There are no additional fees for the service and it will automatically charge permit buyers for their enrolled permits.
Buyers must have a valid email address and credit card to participate. The auto-renewal service will send personalized email updates to participants, such as, initial enrollment, chance made by the buyer, 30-day and seven-day reminders for upcoming permit and associated charges and notifications of successful renewals and charges.
