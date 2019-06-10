Man who crashed into Paducah Captain D’s facing DUI charge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man is facing charges after driving into a Captain D’s restaurant.
Davis J. Mills, 22, was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal mischief and driving under the influence.
According to Paducah police, Mills was driving a Toyota 4Runner west on Hinkleville Road at a high rate of speed and with no headlights on, witnesses said. He went around a barrier wall and into the eastbound lanes at James Sanders Boulevard.
Witnesses told police his vehicle hit the barrier wall and several traffic cones before Mills apparently lost control near the intersection of New Holt Road.
Police said his SUV jumped a curb, ran through a parking lot and crashed into the front of Captain D’s, coming to a rest in the dining area of the restaurant.
Mills was taken to the hospital for treatment and then arrested.
Police said he smelled of burned marijuana and admitted to having smoked marijuana about an hour before the crash.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.