Man wanted for robbery with deadly weapon in Texas caught in Stoddard Co., Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Harris County, Texas was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri on Saturday night, June 8.
According to Cpt. Joshua Benton with the Dexter Police Department, on Saturday around 8:43 p.m. police received information that a wanted subject out of Texas would be meeting someone i the Walmart Supercenter Parking lot in Dexter, Mo.
Benton said 31-year-old Edward J. Vires was identified as the subject. He was wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, officials said.
Officers in the parking lot saw a vehicle matching the description given of the one Vires would be in and inside they saw a person matching Vires’ description.
According to Benton, officers attempted o stop the vehicle but the driver fled from them.
A pursuit began traveling south on Highway 25 into Dunklin County.
Benton said officers deployed spike strips in the Malden area to stop the fleeing vehicle.
When the vehicle’s tires were deflated the vehicle came to a stop shortly after the spike strips were deployed.
Vires then fled from the vehicle on foot and was caught a short distance later without incident.
Benton said Vires was taken to the Stoddard County Jail on the outstanding warrant from Harris County along with new charges from this incident.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Malden Police Department, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department and the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department assisted in apprehending this wanted subject according to officials.
