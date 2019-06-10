Local 8-year-old girl’s wish granted by Make-A-Wish Foundation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After years of waiting and wishing, a Southeast Missouri girl’s dreams will come true.
“I can’t even describe the feeling of awe.” said Mary Massey, Ariel Massey’s grandmother. “Amazed. Everyone has gone so above and beyond."
Friends and family celebrated Ariel at her very own princess party.
But there’s a surprise, a trip the eight-year-old from Leopold has dreamed about for years.
“We’ve been putting nickels and quarters and dimes in a jar, and she’s gonna be old enough to drive by the time we get there with our change,” said Massey.
Thanks to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation and Cape Girardeau Eagles, she won’t need to wait. She was presented with a trip to Disney World.
“We take every blessing we can get every day, because with her disorder we don’t know when it’s gonna be her last,” said Massey.
Ariel was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder in her nervous system. According to Massey, it caused tumors in her brain and a loss of vision in one eye.
“I tell God you can’t take away this little girl’s vision, because she sees it. Everything she sees she gives him the glory. She sees his beauty in the flowers in the rainbows, in the sunrises,” said Massey.
In July, Ariel will see her favorite princesses.
“I’m looking forward to meeting Elsa and Anna,” said Ariel.
“She said grandma are they real, and I said well maybe in Disney World," said Massey.
