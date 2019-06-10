KSP: 52 children died in hot cars in 2018

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police released statistics and reminders on June 10 for parents to check on their children in a hot vehicle.
State police said statistics show that deaths from leaving children in hot cars are on the rise.
Police cited the safety organizations Kids and Cars which states 52 children died in 2018 of hyperthermia as a result of being left in a hot car. The organization stated this is a 21 percent increase over 2017 death totals.
Since 1998, the organization states there have been 25 child-related vehicular heatstroke deaths in the Commonwealth. That includes times when a child was forgotten in a car or locked themselves inside or, in a small number of cases, when a child was intentionally left in a car.
KSP spokesperson Sgt. Josh Lawson said vehicular heat stroke is often misunderstood and parents generally believe they could never forget their child in a vehicle.
“The most dangerous mistake a parent can make is to think leaving a child alone in their car could never happen to them,” says Lawson. “In these fast-paced times, it is easy for parents to get distracted and forget their child is in the car with them.”
Lawson offers the following safety tips:
- Never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down.
- Make it a habit of opening the rear door of the car every time you park to ensure no one is left inside.
- To enforce this habit, place an item that you can’t start your day without such as a purse, briefcase, employee badge, phone, etc.
- When at home, keep your vehicle locked at all times, even in the garage.
- Never leave keys within reach of children.
- If a child is missing, immediately check the inside, floorboards and trunk of all vehicles in the area.
According to Lawson, a person will face criminal charges for leaving a child in a hot car but the pain and guilt will last far longer.
He said the number of children dying in hot cars is becoming an epidemic.
“A child’s body heats up three to five times faster than that of an adult,” adds Lawson. “The temperature inside a car can rise 19 degrees in 10 minutes. Depending on the circumstances, an infant could die of hyperthermia in just 15 minutes on a 75-degree day.”
KSP asks citizens to keep an eye out for children left in vehicles on hot days and to call 911 if they see an unaccompanied child in distress.
