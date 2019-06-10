First Alert: Breezy day with sunny skies

(KFVS) - Dry air and cool temperatures this afternoon in the Heartland.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says it is quite breezy at times with winds gusting over 30 miles per hour in a few areas. Because of this, lake wind advisories are in effect through this evening, so this afternoon may not be the best for boating.
This evening we will see temperatures falling through the 60s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.
There is another chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.