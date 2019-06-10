Father and son claim $50,000 Powerball prize

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A father and son have claimed some big winnings together from the May 25 Powerball drawing.
According to Missouri Lottery, Travis Sauer purchased the ticket on the Saturday before the drawing and didn’t know he had won until the following Monday. When he realized what has happened, he called his father, James Sauer.
“I scanned it on the app and then I called him. He didn’t believe it at first, and so we had to go and see if it was right.” Travis said, recounting the moment. “I was pretty shaky.”
Travis and James decided to split the prize money. Travis plans to use his winnings to purchase a new ATV before saving the rest.
The winning ticket was sold at Barnes Mart, 509 S. Kingshighway St., in Perryville.
The winning numbers for May 25 were: 1, 2, 39, 43, 66, and the Powerball number was 2.
