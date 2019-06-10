Driver attempts to run from deputies before arrest

Driver attempts to run from deputies before arrest
During a search of the vehicle, Southward fled from deputies on foot. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
By Jasmine Adams | June 10, 2019 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated June 10 at 5:45 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop and brief foot chase landed one Paducah, Kentucky man in custody on Friday, June 7.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said around 1:25 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai passenger car for traffic violations.

Jermaine Southward, 26, of Paducah, was operating the vehicle with no operator’s license or registration, deputies said.

He is facing the following charges:

  • No Registration Plates
  • No Registration Receipt
  • No Operator’s License
  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card
  • Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
  • Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess
  • Fleeing and Evading 2nd Degree (On Foot)
  • Resisting Arrest

During a search of the vehicle, Southward fled from deputies on foot.

Deputies said after a short pursuit, Southward was apprehended and began to resist arrest.

There was a brief struggle, but deputies said Southward was taken into custody.

The search of the vehicle continued and produced a quantity of methamphetamine, and other drug related items.

Southward was arrested and transported to McCracken Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.