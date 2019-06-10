Driver attempts to run from deputies before arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop and brief foot chase landed one Paducah, Kentucky man in custody on Friday, June 7.
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said around 1:25 a.m. they conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Hyundai passenger car for traffic violations.
Jermaine Southward, 26, of Paducah, was operating the vehicle with no operator’s license or registration, deputies said.
He is facing the following charges:
- No Registration Plates
- No Registration Receipt
- No Operator’s License
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Drug Paraphernalia Buy/ Possess
- Fleeing and Evading 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Resisting Arrest
During a search of the vehicle, Southward fled from deputies on foot.
Deputies said after a short pursuit, Southward was apprehended and began to resist arrest.
There was a brief struggle, but deputies said Southward was taken into custody.
The search of the vehicle continued and produced a quantity of methamphetamine, and other drug related items.
Southward was arrested and transported to McCracken Regional Jail.
