Breezy Morning

It will be a breezy start with strong northerly surface winds and gusts that may reach 30mph. Luckily, we will continue to move the clouds out during the morning as a cold front will move out of our area causing today to have sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Evening temperatures will be cooler in the mid 50s through most of this week. We will have another sunny and comfortable day Tuesday. Our next chance of rain will be Wednesday afternoon, but we look to stay dry heading into the end of the week.
This upcoming weekend, we will be watching a system that could bring storms and humid conditions back into the Heartland.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.