Benton, Mo. man facing child abuse charges in death of 2 year old

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing child abuse charges in the death of a two year old.
Raymond DeJournett, from Benton, Mo., was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said it happened on Saturday, June 8 and the victim was two years old.
Currently, DeJournett is in the Scott County Jail and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m.
