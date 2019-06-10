Ameren donating air conditions for those in need

(KFVS) - Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are partnering with two agencies to help keep Heartland families in need cool this summer.
On Tuesday, June 11, Ameren Missouri will be donating 25 new energy efficient window air conditioners to the East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
This is part of the Cool Down Missouri initiative.
In addition to the air conditions, Ameren Missouri will also be donating packages of energy efficient light bulbs.
On Wednesday, June 12, Ameren Illinois will be donating 50 ENERGY STAR® rated window air conditioners to the Crosswalk Community Action Agency in Marion, Illinois.
Volunteers will be loading some of the air conditioners into vehicles of Crosswalk clients Wednesday afternoon.
The remainder of the units will be distributed throughout the summer to residents who meet income qualifications, as well as seniors, veterans and those with disabilities.
Ameren Illinois said their company will be donating a total of 500 window air conditioners throughout the state this year.
