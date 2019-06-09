80-year-old man taken to hospital after rollover crash

80-year-old man taken to hospital after rollover crash
The 80-year-old driver from West Paducah was westbound when for unknown reasons his Jeep left the roadway
June 9, 2019 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 1:53 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A West Paducah, Kentucky man was taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash on Sunday, June 9.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happend in the 9500 block of Woodville Road.

The 80-year-old driver from West Paducah was westbound when for unknown reasons his Jeep left the roadway, hit a culvert, overturned and slid across the road hitting a mailbox.

The sheriff’s office says the man has non-debilitating injuries.

The West McCracken Volunteer Fire Department and neighbors helped at the scene.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.