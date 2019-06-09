Various arrests made in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A number of arrests were made in separate cases in Portageville, Missouri on Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.
According to police, an officer went into an abandoned residence on 7th Street after noticing a back window had been busted out. The officer found a Pansy Vires who had a felony no bond warrant though New Madrid County inside.
On Friday, officer tried to make a traffic stop at the corner of 7th Street and Waren. Jon Cook got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fled. After a brief pursuit, he was found a home taken into custody. He had a felony warrant out of New Madrid County.
Also on Friday, officers went to a home on Stafford trying to find a person with a felony no bond warrant out of New Madrid County. When officers arrived, Chase Laws fled through the back door of the residence. After a brief pursuit he was taken into custody.
