Bruins beat Blues 5-1 in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

By James Long | June 9, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 11:37 PM

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, June 9.

Game 6 started at 7 p.m. CT in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.

The series is now tied and moves to Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday, June 12.

City workers and volunteers clean up the trash left behind from the watch party in St. Louis after game 6 of the St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Finals.

It would be the first championship for the professional hockey team in St. Louis history.

The crowds gathered, excited, and some were just enjoying the atmosphere outside before the game.

These girls are outside the enterprise center and ready for the St. Louis Blues game.

Some celebrities got in on the rivalry on Sunday.

Jenna Fischer teased her TV husband on “The Office,” John Krasinski, who is a Boston fan.

Even Ozzy Osbourne tweeted his support for the Blues.

