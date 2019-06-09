Bruins beat Blues 5-1 in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, June 9.
Game 6 started at 7 p.m. CT in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center.
The series is now tied and moves to Game 7 in Boston on Wednesday, June 12.
It would be the first championship for the professional hockey team in St. Louis history.
The crowds gathered, excited, and some were just enjoying the atmosphere outside before the game.
Some celebrities got in on the rivalry on Sunday.
Jenna Fischer teased her TV husband on “The Office,” John Krasinski, who is a Boston fan.
Even Ozzy Osbourne tweeted his support for the Blues.
