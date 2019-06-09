80-year-old missing Ripley Co. woman found okay in wooded area

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - A missing 80-year-old Doniphan, Missouri woman was found in a wooded area after going missing on Sunday morning, June 9.
That’s according to Sheriff Mike Barton. He said a neighbor assisting with the search found the woman. EMTs and law enforcement are getting her out of the wooded area as of 1:30 p.m.
The sheriff said she is alive and well.
He said Barbara Mohrmann walked away from her home at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, June 9 with her beagle dog. There was concern because she has a medical condition.
Sheriff Barton said there was an Emergency Management drone flying the area, and the Missouri Highway Patrol was sending a helicopter with a heat sensor to fly over the area.
A search party was formed grids as well in the search for the missing woman.
She has left the area before and had been found about a mile away according to the sheriff.
