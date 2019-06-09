Multiple agencies respond to incident in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies including Kentucky State Police responded to a home in rural Graves County on Saturday night, June 8.
According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, a man was armed and threatened some people with a gun. There were also signs of the man having a mental condition.
The Hickman County sheriff and a deputy responded along with three deputies from Graves County and the sheriff and several troopers.
Negotiations began between Trooper Burgess and the man for about an hour and the man came outside peacefully.
No one was hurt.
There is no word on if the man is facing any charges.
“There is always a huge sigh of relief at these types of scenes when the outcome is one of peace, safety for all involved, and-hopefully the beginning of getting help for those that are suffering,” said Sheriff Jon Hayden. "
