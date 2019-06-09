Man sentenced after burglary in Vienna, Ill.

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Vienna, Illinois say a man has been sentenced to prison following a burglary on June 1, 2019.
Joshua Hileman was arrested and taken into custody after a call of a residential burglary in progress.
Hileman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Johnson County court to six years in prison.
Hileman also pleaded guilty to an aggravated domestic battery charge and had a four year concurrent sentence added to the six years for burglary.
