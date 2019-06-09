Man facing meth charge after deputies called to home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing methamphetamine charges after law enforcement found an item used to ingest the drug on a work bench.
A call was made for deputies to respond to the home in Graves County about someone under the influence.
Jacob Canter, 29, was found in the garage. That’s where deputies found the paraphernalia. It field tested positive for meth.
Canter was charged with meth and paraphernalia possession.
He was also charged with violation of an emergency protection order where he was not to have any drugs on the property. He was served a summons for two counts of violation of probation.
